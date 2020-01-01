Tamil Nadu: BJP's KT Raghavan demands Nellai Kannan's arrest for his speech during anti-CAA protest

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 01 (ANI): BJP State Secretary KT Raghavan on Wednesday condemned Tamil writer Nellai Kannan's speech delivered during a protest meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said that the State government should take action and arrest him immediately.

"It is highly condemnable, nobody will accept these utterances of Nellai Kannan. In fact, he spoke at a Muslim rally. The Muslim leaders who were present on the dais should have condemned it. The state government should act, our party State secretary has lodged a police complaint. He must be arrested immediately," said Raghavan.The Tirunelveli Police have registered an FIR against the writer for the speech.The meeting was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29. Police have booked him on the basis of multiple complaints filed by BJP leaders.Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).On being asked about Opposition DMK leaders demanding a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to revoke CAA, Raghavan said that DMK president MK Stalin should study CAA before 'instigating' the Muslim community and students in the State."The State government has already declared that the Census work will begin in 2021. DMK had supported the Bill when it was moved in the Parliament, so I think the State government will reject Stalin's demand. He has plenty of good lawyers in his party so I request him to study CAA before instigating the Muslim community and students in Tamil Nadu," said Raghavan. (ANI)