Tamil Nadu: Elderly couple fight, chase away armed robbers from their residence

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): In an act of exemplary courage, an elderly couple in Tamil Nadu bravely fought with two armed robbers who barged into the entrance of their house here on the night of August 11.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed at the couple's residence.



In the video, an elderly man can be seen sitting in the veranda of his house. As he tries to fetch a paper from the table, a robber comes from behind and makes an attempt to strangulate him. While he tries to free himself, his wife comes out of the house and another robber enters into their residence with a sickle.

In a bid to rescue her husband, the elderly woman starts throwing footwears on the robber, following which, the robber threatens her with the sharp weapon.

Meanwhile, the man falls down and as soon as he stands up he starts hitting the miscreants with a chair while his wife throws stool and dustbin on them.

Giving a tough fight to the robbers, the couple chased away the armed robbers. (ANI)

