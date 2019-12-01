Tamil Nadu: Exams of Madras University, Anna University postponed due to heavy rain forecast

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Examinations of Madras University and Anna University scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed in view of heavy rainfall forecast in the area.

A holiday has also been declared for tomorrow in schools in Puducherry due to the same reason.



Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said, "Holiday has been declared for tomorrow in schools and colleges in Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. Holiday declared for schools in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Chennai."

Meanwhile, RB Udhayakumar, Minister for Disaster Management, said that about 800 people from low lying areas in Cuddalore district have been evacuated after heavy rains.

"State Disaster Response Force personnel have been moved to Chennai, Kanyakumari, Nilgiri, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Dindigul districts," he said.

Heavy rainfall for the past two days caused waterlogging in the residential areas of Muthuramalinga Thevar Nagar of Rameswaram on Sunday, disrupting normal life.

Six fishing boats were damaged after hitting the shore in the coastal area of Mandapam last night. (ANI)

