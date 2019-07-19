Tamil Nadu, Kerala to receive heavy rains: IMD

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that places like Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy downpour.



Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, west-central and adjoining the north Arabian Sea, along and off Maldives area, Comorin area, Lakshadweep, Gulf of Mannar, Gujarat coast and Kerala coast.

The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

