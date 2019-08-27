Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for carrying 150 kg sea cucumber

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Mar 12 (ANI): Ramanathapuram district Mandapam forest officials on Tuesday arrested a man for carrying a 150 kg sea cucumber in Munaikadu, police said.



"The man was carrying the preserved sea cucumber when he was arrested by the forest officials," the police said.



The sea cucumber, which is at risk of extinction, has a soft texture and medicinal properties. It is mostly eaten in China and other South Asian countries for many years.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

