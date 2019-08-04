Tamil Nadu: Protests at Meenakshi Amman Temple over missing statue in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Activists of Maruthu Thiruvar Makkal Kazgham on Sunday staged a protest outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple here over a missing statue in the temple in Madurai in Tamil Nadu.



The statue is that of Maruthupandiyar.

"We had given an RTI on Maruthu Pandiyar statue in the Meenakshi Amman Temple but the temple authorities in their response say that they don't have any information on the statue. They have said that there is no statue in the temple. In this situation we are not sure whether the statue is there or not and that is why we are protesting today," said an activist.

The group believes that the authorities are intentionally keeping away the facts from them and this is an attempt to distort the history.

Police have detained the protestors.

In the past few days, many statues in the state are being reported missing or stolen and this case adds up to the chaos in the state as to why some idols are being stolen from temples. (ANI)

