Tamil Nadu: School allegedly denies admission to HIV positive boy

Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): A government school at Kolakkanatham village has allegedly denied admission to an HIV positive boy.

A relative, who is taking care of the boy, has approached the District Collector's office to ensure that the boy gets admission in the school.

Speaking to media, the relative said that the boy left the school when he was in Class VIII due to the death of his mother.



The relative alleged that a heated argument took place between her and the headmaster of the school after the school refused to give admission to the boy for being HIV positive.

The boy's father was a lorry driver. He was HIV positive and died when the boy was a toddler. The boy's mother was also HIV positive and died recently. (ANI)

