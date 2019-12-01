Tamil Nadu: Teen out to celebrate birthday gang-raped, four held

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Four persons were arrested on Saturday after a Class 11 girl student was allegedly gang-raped during her birthday celebration at a park in Coimbatore's Seeranaickenpalayam area.

The incident occurred on November 26 when the girl was returning home with her male friend after celebrating her birthday. A gang accosted her and beaten up her male friend. Later, they dragged the girl to a secluded place and raped her, police said.



So far police have arrested four accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) while the two prime accused are still absconding. Coimbatore City Police have formed special teams to nab them.

The four who have been arrested in the case recorded a video of the incident to threaten the victim in order to prevent her from filing a complaint against them.

On reaching home, the girl informed her mother about the matter and the family of the victim lodged a complaint against the accused.

The arrested persons have been identified as Karthikeyan, Rahul, Prakash and Narayanamoorthy, all aged between 22 and 25 years.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

