Tamil Nadu: Three more fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Just hours after it detained four Rameswaram based fishermen and seized a country-made boat, Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended three more Indian fishermen on charges of trespassing into their waters.

The arrested have been taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval camp for inquiry and are likely to produce Jaffna fisheries later in the day.



Straying of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen into each others' waters is a recurrent problem as territories on the sea are not clearly demarcated. (ANI)

