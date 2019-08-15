Tamil Nadu: Transgender community celebrates Independence Day in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The transgender community on Thursday unfurled the national flag to mark the occasion of Independence Day at Thozhi Transgender's shelter in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.



"This year we are feeling really happy as we feel our (transgender community) independence will also come very soon. We have been demanding that reservation should be given to us in jobs. And next year we will only celebrate if we get the reservations," said a transgender, Kalaimamani Sudha.

The members of the community performed various cultural dance performances and distributed sweets. They also conducted various games and celebrated the 73rd Independence Day with great enthusiasm. (ANI)

