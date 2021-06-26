Tamil Nadu: 50 pc weightage to Class 10 result while evaluating Class 12 marks

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced the evaluation criteria to compute the marks for the Class 12 state board examination.



According to the notification issued by the state government, the result of the Class 10 state board will be used for the assessment of the marks for the Class 12 state board examination.

"The Class 10 board exams would carry 50 per cent weightage while Class 11 marks would carry 20 per cent weightage and Class 12 internal assessment and practical exams would carry 30 per cent weightage," the statement said.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had earlier this month had also cancelled the class 12 exams. Many other state boards have also announced similar decisions.

The CBSE will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11, and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the midterm, and pre-board tests.

The CBSE on June 21 informed that the results for Class 12 board exams would be declared by July 31. (ANI)

