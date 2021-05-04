Tamil Nadu announces new Covid-19 restrictions

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday night announced new Covid-19 restrictions which will be in force between 4am of May 6 and 4am of May 20.

All government and private offices will be allowed to function with a maximum of 50% workforce.

“Considering the recommendations of the home and health ministries of the Union government to prevent the Covid spread and to intensify the preventive measures, the new restrictions are imposed in terms of unavoidable reasons,” an official release said.



Only 50% seating capacity will be permitted in passenger trains, metro trains, private and government buses and rental taxis.

In another development, Stalin on Tuesday announced media professionals as frontline workers, making them eligible for all benefits, including priority vaccination against coronavirus.

"All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives due to rain, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu," Stalin tweeted in Tamil, adding: "Rights of Priority Employees - Privileges will be given to them accordingly."