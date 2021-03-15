Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Kamal Haasan's car attacked in Kancheepuram

Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan's car was allegedly attacked by a man on Sunday night in Kancheepuram while he was returning to Chennai after an election campaign.



However, the actor-turned-politician did not suffer any injury in the incident. The man was reportedly thrashed by MNM cadres and people, before being handed over to the police.

"Haasan was not injured in the incident though his vehicle's windscreen was damaged. The man who attempted to attack Haasan was handed over to the police," MNM leader A G Mourya said.

MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). PMK and BJP will contest in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. As of now, 14 seats still remain to be shared in the coalition.

The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol. The DMK will contest 173 seats while apportioning a total of 61 seats to its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Candidates of MDMK, Tamilaga Vazhurimai Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Forward Bloc, Makkal Viduthalai Katchi and one of the two candidates of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi would contest on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won 134 seats, the DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress managed to secure only 8 seats. The BJP drew a blank. (ANI)