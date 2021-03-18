Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Khushbu Sundar files nomination from Thousand Lights constituency

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar on Thursday filed her nomination as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Thousand Lights assembly constituency for upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.



Ahead of her nomination filing, she conducted a roadshow with BJP workers into which alliance party cadres joined at Valluvar Kottam .

She told ANI, "I am extremely thankful to Kuka Selvam Sir who resigned from the post and said he will not be in the fray giving me the space to contest."

"I am confident of my victory, as you all can see the support given by NDA and the solidarity shown by alliance partners. I am in safe hands of NDA dependent on my cadre," she added.

When asked if she has the support of film-actor Rajnikanth, Khushbu said, "Not necessary. He does not have to support me openly and I do not have to ask for his support. He is a good friend of mine. I know Rajni Sir with all his heart will be blessing me".

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Palaniswami will be contesting the seat in Edappadi. (ANI)

