Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: MK Stalin files nomination from Kolathur

Chennai (Tamil Nadi) [India], March 15 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.



This is the third time he will be contesting from Kolathur. He will face AIADMK's Adhi Rajaram in Kolathur.

After completing the nomination process, the DMK chief carried out a roadshow in the constituency.

He will also campaign in Thiruvaarur, Mannargudi, and Nannilam Assembly constituencies today.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami too filed his nomination from the Edappadi constituency as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate.

The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol. A total of 61 seats will be apportioned to its alliance partners. The Congress party will contest 25 seats, while six each have been given to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

