Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: MK Stalin to start his campaign trail from March 15

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin will start his election campaign from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birth place Thiruvaarur from March 15 for the Assembly polls.



Stalin will campaign in Thiruvaarur, Mannargudi, and Nannilam Assembly constituencies on March 15. He is seeking another term from Kolathur constituency.

The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol.

DMK will contest 173 seats while apportioning a total of 61 seats to its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI).

