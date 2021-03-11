  1. Sify.com
  4. Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

Last Updated: Thu, Mar 11th, 2021, 15:26:58hrs
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): Sattur AIADMK MLA Rajavarman joined the TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Thursday in Chennai.

This came after AIADMK denied him a ticket to contest this Assembly election from his seat.
On Monday, the AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.
Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

