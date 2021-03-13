Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting MLA P Saravanan dropped by DMK, his supporters stage protest in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): After the DMK denied a ticket to sitting MLA Dr P Saravanan from the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, his supporters staged a protest here in Madurai on Friday.



The DMK has allotted the Thiruparankundram seat to its ally CPI (M).

Saravanan had won the Thiruparankundram constituency in 2019 bye-elections.

DMK has joined hands with Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) for Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. (ANI)