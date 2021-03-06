Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to contest for 6 seats in alliance with DMK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party on Thursday decided to contest for six seats of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in an alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).



As per an official press note, "Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party Chief Thirumavalavan has signed a memorandum with the DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections and will contest in six constituencies in Tamil Nadu." (translated from Tamil)

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2016, the DMK won 80, Congress won just eight, AIADMK won 134 seats, BJP won 4 seats and the rest were won by other parties and independent candidates.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front, which includes the Congress, had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2019. (ANI)

