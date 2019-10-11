Tamil Nadu-based artist carves images of Modi, Xi on watermelon

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Theni district-based fruit and vegetable carving artist has carved images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon as a welcome gesture for the world leaders in Tamil Nadu.



Artist M Elanchezian, who is an expert in fruit carving took three hours to carve the images of Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Jinping on the watermelon.

Elanchezian also carved the word "Welcome to India" in Chinese on the watermelon with the help of a friend.

Both the leaders arrived in Mamallapuram on Friday afternoon for the two-day informal summit.

The summit is a follow up to the inaugural meet which was held in Wuhan from April 27 to 28 last year. (ANI)

