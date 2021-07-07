Tamil Nadu BJP chief Murugan sworn in as Union minister

The 44-year-old BJP leader has been a practicing lawyer at the Madras High Court for 15 years and has been a central government standing counsel ever since the BJP government assumed office.

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu state BJP president and noted lawyer in the Madras High Court, L. Murugan was sworn in as a Union Minister of State in the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

After Pon Radhakrishnan, this is the second time a BJP leader from Tamil Nadu has been included in the Modi government as a minister.

Murugan was serving as state president of the BJP since March 2020 and had served as the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from 2017 to 2020.

He was a leader of the ABVP in his student days.

In 2021 Assembly election, Murugan lost in the Dharapuram constituency by a margin of 812 votes to DMK leader N. Kayalvizhi.

