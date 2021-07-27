Tamil Nadu BJP chief pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai paid a floral tribute to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his 6th death anniversary at party headquarters today.



While paying his tributes to Kalam, the 11th President of India from 2002-07, Annamalai described him as a "great intellectual, scientist and a teacher".

He credited him for his role in making India a nuclear power under former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government in 1998.

He also stated that he could have had another tenure as the President of India but the opposition parties didn't let him.

Annamalai spoke on the meetings that AIADMK leaders O Paneerselvam and E.K Palaniswami had with PM Modi in Delhi. He clarified that the duo went to Delhi as the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and BJP didn't interfere in the internal affairs of AIADMK.

The alliance is going good, said the Tamil Nadu BJP chief.

He also spoke on the controversial Pegasus spyware issue, dismissing it as a "non-issue". He slammed the Opposition for creating ruckus inside the parliament and not allowing the introduction of newly appointed cabinet ministers in the parliament. (ANI)

