Tamil Nadu cancels Class 12 board exams

In a statement, Stalin said discussions were held with experts and cross sections of the society on holding the exams for 12th standard students.

While there were differing views, all were of the unanimous view that the student's health should be safeguarded.

The Central government has recently cancelled the Class 12exams for students studying under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stream and several state governments have also cancelled the exam in their states, Stalin said.

He said medical experts had opined that the Covid-19 spread is huge in the state and there is also the risk of a third wave.

Further the vaccination is available only for those who are above 18 and not for the school students who are of lower age and asking them to assemble to write the exams will increase the chance of infection, Stalin said.

According to the Chief Minister, a committee of experts will decide on calculating the marks to be awarded for the students based on which admissions for other courses will be made.

Referring to entrance exams like NEET, Stalin said owing to Covid-19, holding of such exams will not be appropriate and a letter has been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regearding the same.

