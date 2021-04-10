Tamil Nadu celebrates Veerakaliamman Panguni festival in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Veerakaliamman Panguni Festival was held at Jaihindpuram, Madurai on Friday. The festival that usually takes place over a period of five days has been reduced to a one-day festivity in view of the COVID-19 spread.

The decision is in accordance with the Tamil Nadu government banning all celebrations in the state.Jothi Manikandan a Devotee said, "This festival was conducted over a period of five days, now it is only one day, I am missing that five-day festival so much. The crowd is also very less this year."Kalanedhi and Kowsalya, at the festival, said they enjoyed the festival in spite of the celebration that spanned almost a week having been reduced to a day." (ANI)