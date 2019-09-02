Tamil Nadu celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour

People also thronged to Ganesha temples, where special prayers were conducted on the occasion. Some 75 kg of kozhakattai (rice flour and jaggery dumplings) was offered to Lord Ganesha at the famed Ucchi Pillayar Koil Temple in Trichy.

Roadside vendors did brisk business selling clay idols of Vinayaka, and other items such as decorative umbrellas, flowers, fruits, holy arugham grass and sweets. Ganesh idols are selling above Rs 70.

Entrances of homes were decorated with mango leaves and flowers and special prayers conducted to the decorated idol.

The aroma of kozhakattai wafted through many of the kitchen windows. After offering prayers in the morning, neighbours and friends got together to share 'kozhakattais'.