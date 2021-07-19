Tamil Nadu Chief Minister calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.



Former union minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu accompanied him.

Stalin said in tweets that he has extended an invitation to the President for the Tamil Nadu Assembly centenary function as well as for the unveiling of a portrait of former chief minister M Karunanidhi in the Assembly.

He said the invitation has been accepted by the President and details of the dates of his visit will be shared soon. (ANI)