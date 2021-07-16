Tamil Nadu Class 12 board results on July 19

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Friday announced that the results of Class 12 students will be announced on July 19.

The results will be available online and the students will also receive an SMS on their mobile numbers.

After the board exams were cancelled following the Covid -19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government had set up an expert committee to calculate the results of Class 12 students.