Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kins of those who died in fire accident in Kallakurichi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of the people who died in the fire accident at a firecracker shop in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu.



He also announced Rs 1 lakh to those wounded and undergoing treatment in intensive care ward.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care would be delivered from the #CMRF fund," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Five people lost their lives after a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.

District Collector PN Sridhar, said, "Five people were killed in fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu."



Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

