Tamil Nadu CM announces scheme for kuruvai cultivation

Chennai, June 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a scheme for kuruvai cultivation. In a statement on Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office said that the scheme aims to provide equipment subsidies and inputs to the farmers for kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery delta region.

The state government is announcing this package after a gap of three years and the scheme costing Rs 61.09 crore will be beneficial to the 2.07 lakh farmers involved in kuruvai (short-term) cultivation in the Cauvery delta.

Fifty crore rupees is earmarked for providing farm equipment to farmers on subsidy and Rs 11.09 crore will be used for the effective use of water from farm ponds.

The statement from the CMO said that this would be implemented in Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts in full and partly in Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Trichy.

Generally kuruvai cultivation is done over 3.2 lakh acres in the delta districts. The agricultural department will ensure that there are sufficient paddy seeds, biofertilizers and other items.

Water from Stanley reservoir in Mettur was released on June 12 and water from Kallanai was released on June 16 for irrigation of farmlands in the Cauvery delta region.

--IANS

aal/bg