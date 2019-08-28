Tamil Nadu CM embarks on 3 nations study tour after 20 years

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the first Chief Minister, who after a hiatus of 20 years is travelling abroad to study and bring investment for the state.

As per a government statement, Palaniswami on Wednesday embarked to America, England and Dubai for 10 days.

"After 20 years a chief minister of Tamil Nadu is travelling abroad, Palaniswami is on a study tour and to attract investments in Tamil Nadu," the statement reads.He will study ambulance services and malaria eradication in London and has plans to sign MoU with Kings College Hospital to open their branches in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister will also meet the Hinduja group and other entrepreneurs in New York and San Jose in California.Palaniswami is also scheduled to visit the cattle farms in California for research purpose and to gather ideas on how to make the animal husbandries back in Tamil Nadu better especially the animal husbandry park in Salem.The Tamil Nadu government organised a second global investor's meet in January in which investment deals worth three lakh crore were signed with various investors.However, he has not designated Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam as acting Chief Minister nor has he transferred his portfolios to others during his absence. (ANI)