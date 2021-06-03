Tamil Nadu CM pays floral tribute to father former CM M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday paid floral tribute to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary in Chennai.



Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on May 7 took charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan.

He was administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Along with Stalin, 33 other ministers from his party also took the oath. The names include 19 former ministers and 15 new faces. There are two women among the newly sworn-in ministers.

Earlier on May 11, he was sworn in as an MLA at the Tamil Nadu Assembly in Chennai.

DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member Assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress. (ANI)

