Tamil Nadu company converts part of its factory into Covid care centre

This facility is exclusively for the company's employees and their dependents and has been set up in compliance with the Tamil Nadu government's Covid-19 treatment protocols.

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Schwing Stetter India, a company based in Sriperumbudur, Chennai which is into manufacturing of concreting and constructing equipment, has converted a floor of its factory into a Covid-19 care centre.

The company has also deployed three Covid duty medical officers who will be available at the hospital 24x7, six staff nurses, two ambulance drivers, five beds with oxygen supply and twenty beds without oxygen supply.

A yoga therapist and a psychiatrist/ counsellor will also be available for the patients.

The Managing Director of the company, VG Sakthikumar, told IANS, "We are fighting this relentless battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and we have to ensure the safety of our employees and their families. The idea behind converting our existing facility into a Covid hospital is to ensure that our people will have the right medical treatment to battle Covid with immediate effect."

--IANS

