Tamil Nadu: DMK, allies to hold black flag demonstations on Sep 20 against Centre

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): To condemn the BJP-led Central government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have announced to hold black flag demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20.



A statement issued by DMK and allies, including Congress, said that the decision was taken after a meeting of "Opposition parties under the leadership Congress president Sonia Gandhi."

It said the protest will be organised against the Centre over several issues including its "refusal to withdraw the three farm laws", fuel price hike, economic slowdown, unemployment among others.

The statement said the protest demonstration would be held in front of the residences of party workers and leaders. (ANI)

