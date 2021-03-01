Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31 (Details)

Authorities have been directed to crack down on violations of these or any other Covid-related protocols. Police and municipal authorities have been further directed to ensure that measures in containment zones - which will now be demarcated at micro-levels - are strictly followed.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has extended Covid-induced lockdown till March 31, meaning offices, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours.

These include the use of face masks in public and maintaining social distancing.

International travel, restrictions on which were extended by the DGCA yesterday, remains prohibited in the state, apart from those related to essential services and permitted exceptions.

The state government has cautioned people over 65, those with co-morbidities, those who are pregnant, and children under the age of 10 to take all necessary and required precautions.

From Monday, the state will hold the 2nd phase of the vaccination drive, with priority for those over 60 and those over 45 but with co-morbidities.

Vaccinations will be free of cost at government-run facilities and be capped at ₹ 250 per dose in private hospitals and clinics.