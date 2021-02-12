Tamil Nadu fire: PM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12 (ANI): An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been approved from Prime Minister office's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.



"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," tweeted PMO India.

A massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar leaving at least 11 people dead and another 36 people injured in the incident. (ANI)

