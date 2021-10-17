Tamil Nadu Governor lodges complaint against miscreants for creating fake email accounts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan has lodged a complaint to police against unknown miscreants creating fake email accounts 'impersonating' Governor RN Ravi, the Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.



"Some miscreants creating fake email accounts impersonating Governor and sending emails with objectionable contents have been reported recently. A complaint has been lodged with police in this regard to investigate and locate the miscreants for their criminal prosecution and other appropriate legal action against them," the release said.

"The official email of Raj Bhavan is govtam@nic.in (govtam[at]nic[dot]in) and the official Twitter account is @rajbhavan_tn. People at large are informed not to trust any other fake emails or Twitter accounts," it said. (ANI)

