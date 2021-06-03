Tamil Nadu govt announces 6 new projects, initiatives on Karunanidhi's birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu ) [India], June 3 (ANI): On the 98th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the state government made six new announcements related to literature, health care infrastructure, and agriculture on Thursday.



The state government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a multi-specialty hospital will be set up at the King Institute complex with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

Kalaignar Memorial Library will also be established at Madurai at a cost of Rs 70 crore, said the government.

For Tamil writers, the government announced the institution of 'Ilakkiya Maamani' award.

The state government has also promised to provide government houses to writers who have won international, national and state literary awards.

Meanwhile, in the agricultural sector, paddy storage godowns and drying yards will be set up in the Thiruvarur district at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

In another move, after giving free bus travel to women of Tamil Nadu, the government also declared free bus travel for transgender women.

Marking the occasions, the Chief Minister on Thursday paid a floral tribute to M Karunanidhi. (ANI)