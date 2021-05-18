Tamil Nadu govt release details of CM relief fund inflows, expenses

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday released the details of the money received and spent from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

According to a statement, the CMPRF has received Rs 69 crore as contributions since May 11 after the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's appeal to philanthropists and the Tamil diaspora to contribute extensively and generously to help the government fight Covid. He had assured transparency in the utilisation of the fund, which would be used only for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.