Tamil Nadu govt to administer COVID vaccines at mini-clinics, Primary Healthcare Centres

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government has said that it would administer COVID vaccines at mini-clinics and Primary Healthcare Centres.



"Tamil Nadu Government to administer COVID vaccines at mini-clinics, Primary Healthcare Centres, and to set up temporary hospitals with all necessary facilities for vaccination," the State Government said.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, the active cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu are 5811, the cumulative cured, discharged or migrated cases are 843999 while the cumulative deaths are 12564. (ANI)

