Tamil Nadu health minister inaugurates over 1000 oxygen-supported beds at GRH health facility in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday inaugurated 1,176 oxygen-supported beds at GRH health facility in Madurai's Thoppur to tackle the increasing COVID-19 cases.



He said the GRH health facility in Madurai now has 1,681 beds including 1,176 with oxygen support.

In order to handle Covid-19 crisis effectively in the coming days, he has arranged 500 more additional beds with oxygen support in Government Hospital, Thoppur, which could be coming to use in a week.

"The oxygen production at Sterlite Copper paused due to technical issues would take 3-4 days to rectify. The state government had arranged the oxygen from West Bengal", the health minister informed.

Assuring to take action against the illegal sale of Remdesivir, Tamil Nadu health minister said, "We know the present scenario of the state. The persons engaged in selling the Remdesivir vials illegally would be punished."

On May 12, Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin announced Rs 25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June.

Shops selling provisions, groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Saturday, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown that will be in place till May 24 morning.

Tamil Nadu reported 31,892 new COVID cases, 20,037 recoveries and 288 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin yesterday. (ANI)

