Tamil Nadu local body polls: BJP leader contests as independent candidate, gets only 1 vote

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader D Karthik, who contested as an independent candidate in the rural local body elections here, got only one vote as the results were announced on Tuesday.



Karthik contested as an independent candidate for the position of ward councillor in the elections held to the union Kurudampalayam panchayat ward number 9.

The polling took place on October 9 and the votes were counted on Tuesday.

After the declaration of results, it was revealed that Karthik received only one vote, despite having five members in his own family.

Giving clarifications over not getting votes from his own family, Karthik said, "All the family member names were in the Ward 4 voter list. However, I contested elections from Ward 9 in our village," Karthik said.

He further clarified that he fell ill after filing the nominations so he could not come properly to Ward 9.

A Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate also got two votes. (ANI)

