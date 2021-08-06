Tamil Nadu Minister launches Tamil Archanai scheme at Kapaleeswarar Temple

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu launched the Tamil Archanai scheme at Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore, Chennai on Thursday.



While talking to the media, Sekar Babu said that the scheme was launched on the advice of Chief Minister MK Stalin and will initially be launched in 47 major temples across the state.

The minister also added that the present system of chanting archanai mantras in Sanskrit would not be disturbed.

"The present system of chanting archanai mantras in Sanskrit will not be disturbed in any manner. Only a few selected priests will chant these mantras in Tamil based on wishes of the devotee," said Sekar Babu. (ANI)

