Tamil Nadu now hit by Covid vaccine shortag

C. Rajeev, Director, of Chennai think tank Centre for Policy and Development Studies, told IANS: "I had taken the first shot of the vaccine and was planning to take the second shot this week... when I enquired at the hospitals, they said that there is no vaccine in stock and hence I have to wait further. I don't know what is happening as far as shortage of vaccine is concerned."

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu, which is seeing Covid cases mounting, is now hit by a shortage of vaccines. Several people who have taken their first shots are being sent back from hospitals when they reach for their second shot after four weeks.

The second wave of Covid has created a situation of panic with the people worried over the lack of vaccines in the state. In Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy and other parts of the state, there is a shortage of vaccine.

In Coimbatore, representatives of private hospitals, who reached the Regional Vaccine Centre, had to return empty-handed as the officials pleaded helplessness.

Shanmuganathan, a representative of a private hospital at Coimbatore who reached the RVC on Tuesday, told IANS: "The officials told us to come back after two days as fresh stocks would arrive soon. However we are not sure whether this will happen... there is an acute shortage for the people."

In Madurai also, the situation is bleak, with the health officials totally unsure of the possibility of providing vaccine stock to private hospitals.

Manimeghalai, a homemaker at Madurai, told IANS: "I had taken a first shot of Covaxin and was asked to come today but unfortunately the Government Rajaji hospital turned me down, stating that there is no vaccine stock."

However, GRH authorities said that 256 persons received Covishield and 161 persons received Covaxin on Saturday and on Sunday and Monday, 248 and 256 doses of these vaccines were administered. However, there was total deficiency of the vaccines at all places in Madurai.

In Tiruchy also, the vaccines went out of stock with the authorities maintaining that it would be replenished with immediate effect. Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchy, in a press release, said that the district has about 1,000 doses of Covaxin and 2,000 doses of Covishield left.

Kanyakumari also witnessed a heavy shortage of vaccines in the district and the health authorities are expecting a replenishment of stocks.

K.M. Karuppayan, 46, a trader who had taken the first shot of vaccine six weeks ago, was sent back from the Government hospital, Kanyakumari on Tuesday as there was no vaccine available. "There is shortage of vaccines at Kanyakumari and I was sent back from the Government hospital. While the authorities told me that I will be called in a couple of days time, it is still uncertain," he said.

