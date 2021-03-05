  1. Sify.com
  4. Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK releases first list of candidates;CM Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 5th, 2021, 14:36:22hrs
AIADMK logo

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released the first list of candidates for six seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest elections from the Edappadi constituency and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur.
Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.
The assembly elections in the southern state are important for the national as well as the regional political parties.(ANI)

