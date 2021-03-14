Tamil Nadu polls: BJP to contest 20 seats in alliance with AIADMK

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the names of its 20 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and said the party will contest as an NDA partner with the AIADMK.



"In Tamil Nadu, BJP is contesting as NDA partner and we will be contesting in 20 assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state. State president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram. Senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a press conference.

Vanathi Srinivasan will contest from Coimbatore South against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan while Khushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai.

DMK has joined hands with Congress.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the AIADMK had won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress had managed to secure only eight seats. The BJP drew a blank.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)