Tamil Nadu polls: Case filed against AIADMK Melur candidate for MCC violation

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): A case has been registered against the MLA from Melur and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate, Periyapulla Selvam, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.



"A case has been registered against Periyapulla Selvam, Melur MLA, and AIADMK candidate, as he campaigned inside a mosque which is a violation of model code of conduct," Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) told ANI.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

