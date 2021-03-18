Tamil Nadu Polls: E Palaniswami carries out campaign rallies in Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday carried out campaign rallies in Vedaranyam of the Nagapattinam district ahead of the State assembly elections.



Huge crowds were seen thronging the Chief Minister's vehicle.

Over the last few days, Palaniswami has also carried out rallies in Naachiyar Koil in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and several other districts across the state.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Palaniswami will be contesting the seat in Edappadi.

The Chief Minister has promised to provide Rs 1,500 per family to housewives every month and six LPG cylinders in the AIADMK manifesto if re-elected to power.

MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

