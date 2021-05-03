Tamil Nadu polls: Edappadi K Palaniswami resigns as CM

Meanwhile, Palaniswami has greeted DMK president M K Stalin, who is going to be the next CM of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Monday, resigned from his post after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by party chief MK Stalin was elected to power in the Assembly elections.

In a Tamil tweet, EPS said, ‘I convey my wishes to Stalin who is going to take charge as the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu.’

Palaniswami has emerged victorious yet again in his home constituency of Edappadi. won by a thumping margin of 93,802 votes – the highest of his political career – in Edappadi Assembly constituency as the AIADMK put up a good performance in Salem.

Palaniswami received 1,63,154 votes to defeat his closest rival DMK candidate T Sambathkumar, who secured 69,352 votes.

DMK returns to power

After a gap of 10 years, the DMK will return to power in the state. The party, a part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, alone won in 133 seats and established leads in nine others in the 234-member House. The majority mark is 118.

Stalin will be sworn in as the new chief minister for the first time on May 7, News18 reported. After his victory, the DMK chief had told reporters on Sunday that the swearing-in of his government will be simple.

