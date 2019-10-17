Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country and simultaneously Northeast monsoon rains have commenced over Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.A cyclonic circulation lies over the east-central Arabian sea off south Karnataka coast and extends upto 0.9 kilometers above mean sea level. The trough at mean sea level runs from north Sri Lanka coast to above cyclonic circulation and extends up to 1.5 kilometers above mean sea level.Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over south peninsular India during the next 3-4 days, stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.In Delhi, the sky will mainly be clear with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.In Mumbai also, the sky will partly be cloudy with the temperature oscillating between 24 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius. (ANI)