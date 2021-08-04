Tamil Nadu records 1,949 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,949 new COVID-19 cases, 2,011 recoveries, and 38 deaths on Wednesday, said the state's Health Department in a media bulletin.



There are a total of 20,117 active cases in Tamil Nadu taking the cumulative toll of cases registered in the state so far to 25,67,401.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, 25,13,087 persons have recovered from the infection while 34,197 succumbed to the virus.

The state has 282 COVID testing facilities, of which 69 are government-run while 213 are private.

On Wednesday, 1,56,635 samples were tested to detect the presence of the virus. With this, the cumulative samples tested reached 3,80,52,335. (ANI)

